TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- Traffic is moving again after a serious crash on eastbound Loop 202 Red Mountain Freeway near Scottsdale Road.
The crash happened at around 3 p.m. Friday.
All eastbound lanes were shut down at one point. But just after 5 p.m., the right lane reopened according to the Arizona Department of Transportation. The left lanes remained blocked, the traffic was backed up all the way to Sky Harbor Blvd.
Arizona Department of Transportation cameras showed multiple police cars, fire trucks and ambulances at the scene.
There is no estimated time to reopen the rest of the lanes. The westbound lanes remain unaffected. Drivers are being advised to avoid the area.
There's no word on injuries or what led to the crash.
UPDATE: HOV and the left four lanes are now closed on L-202 Red Mountain EB past Scottsdale due to a crash. #phxtraffic pic.twitter.com/89lvp8elVg— Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) November 27, 2020