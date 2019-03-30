SCOTTSDALE (3TV/CBS 5) – The Arizona Department of Public Safety is investigating a a deadly multi-vehicle crash on eastbound Loop 101 near 64th Street in Scottsdale.
Details were not immediately available, but DPS confirmed that there was a fatality. The agency also said a motorcycle was involved in the wreck.
Eastbound Loop 101 was closed while detectives conducted the on-scene portion of their investigation. It has since re-opened.
The wreck is about a mile ahead of a planned construction-related closure scheduled for the weekend. Traffic is being taken off at Scottsdale Road for the project. Heavy delays are expected.
The westbound lanes were not affected.
I was there when this happened. These two guys on motorcycles were right next to me on my left. I got over to the right to exit 64th instead of Scottsdale bc it looked like traffic was backing up. All of a sudden there were people getting out of their vehicles and those two motorcyclists, one was under a truck and the other was next to that truck face down. He didnt look alive. I'm so sad and traumatized. I think a black mustang in the HOV lane got over to the right and hit them both and they got ran over.
So it sounds like traffic starts slowing....a truck behind the motorcycles isint paying attention, and cant slow down in time..so the truck hits the bikes...then a car probably behind the truck, swerves over to miss hitting the back of the truck, because THEY TOO are not paying attention, and following too close....and when he swerves, he runs into the bikers..who were already on the ground, hit by the truck. The level of pure dumbness in this town is astonishing. Sometimes I don't know why I still ride, myself. SO we have a choice: 1- keep on riding, and put ourselves at risk to the denizens of dumbness....or 2- let the denizens of dumbness control out lives, and stop riding. RIP whoever you are..
Okay, that explains why when I pulled onto the 101 from Pima there were no cars on the road coming east. It was eerie.
