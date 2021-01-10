LAVEEN, AZ (3TV/CBS5) – The Loop 202 southbound (South Mountain) freeway has reopened in Laveen following a crash, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.
The crash blocked all lanes of traffic for hours. DPS says someone was killed in the crash but no details were given.
All traffic was being forced to exit the freeway at Broadway Road, and the freeway remained closed for the investigation.
Real-time highway conditions are available on ADOT’s Arizona Traveler Information site at az511.gov, by calling 511 and also through ADOT’s Twitter feed.
FYI - There's a growing backup on L-202 southbound (South Mountain) near Southern Avenue; a crash is blocking multiple lanes. All traffic is currently stopped.#L202 #phxtraffic #aztraffic pic.twitter.com/itDhxWlNXl— Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) January 10, 2021