Loop 202 southbound (South Mountain) closed in Laveen due to crash
ADOT

LAVEEN, AZ (3TV/CBS5) – The Loop 202 southbound (South Mountain) freeway is closed in Laveen, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

A serious crash has blocked all lanes of traffic at Southern Avenue. DPS says someone was killed in the crash.

All traffic is being forced to exit the freeway at Broadway Road.

The freeway will remain closed for the investigation. There is no estimated time to reopen the lanes.

Real-time highway conditions are available on ADOT’s Arizona Traveler Information site at az511.gov, by calling 511 and also through ADOT’s Twitter feed

 

