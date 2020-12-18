GILBERT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The eastbound lanes of the Loop 202 (Santan) are closed in Gilbert due to a serious crash.
The crash happened just after 8:30 a.m. on the eastbound Loop 202 near Santan Village Parkway. Video from the scene showed at least two vehicles involved in the wreck, with one truck that rolled over onto the shoulder.
Details about injuries are unclear at this time. Arizona’s Family reached out to the Arizona Department of Public Safety for more information. Check traffic conditions here.