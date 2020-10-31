CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) – Two people were killed in a wreck that closed the westbound lanes of the Loop 202 Santan Freeway in Chandler for hours Saturday afternoon. The Chandler Fire Department confirmed that in addition to the two deaths, two other people suffered "minor injuries."
No information about the victims or what caused the crash was immediately available.
The closure was at Kyrene Road. All traffic was being forced off the freeway at Kyrene.
Just after 5 p.m., the right two lanes of the L-202 Santan WB were opened. The HOV and left lane remained closed.
The crash caused a massive backup. ADOT cameras showed cars creeping along for miles, with all traffic exiting at Kyrene. At one point, the backup stretched all the way to the L-101. Drivers are being advised to avoid the area if possible. Heavy delays are expected to continue for some time.
[CHECK LATEST TRAFFIC CONDITIONS HERE]
The eastbound side of the freeway was not affected.
UPDATE: Right two lanes of the L-202 Santan WB are OPEN at Kyrene following a crash. HOV and left lane remain closed. Continue to expect heavy delays in the area. #phxtraffic pic.twitter.com/RGf5Gct49W— Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) November 1, 2020
REMINDER: L-202 Santan WB is CLOSED at Kyrene due to a crash. All traffic must exit at Kyrene. Backup is now to the L-101. Drivers should avoid the area, or exit at Dobson or onto the L-101 SB. #phxtraffic pic.twitter.com/RNVMDD8GiL— Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) October 31, 2020
Arizona's Family will update this story as more information comes into the newsroom.