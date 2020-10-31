CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) – Two people were killed in a wreck that closed the westbound lanes of the Loop 202 Santan Freeway in Chandler for hours Saturday afternoon. The Chandler Fire Department confirmed that in addition to the two deaths, two other people suffered "minor injuries."  

No information about the victims or what caused the crash was immediately available.

The closure was at Kyrene Road. All traffic was being forced off the freeway at Kyrene. 

Just after 5 p.m., the right two lanes of the L-202 Santan WB were opened. The HOV and left lane remained closed.

The crash caused a massive backup. ADOT cameras showed cars creeping along for miles, with all traffic exiting at Kyrene. At one point, the backup stretched all the way to the L-101. Drivers are being advised to avoid the area if possible. Heavy delays are expected to continue for some time.

 The eastbound side of the freeway was not affected.

