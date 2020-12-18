GILBERT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The eastbound lanes of the Loop 202 (Santan) have reopened in Gilbert due after a serious crash.
The crash happened just after 8:30 a.m. on the eastbound Loop 202 near Santan Village Parkway. Video from the scene showed at least two vehicles involved in the wreck, with one truck that rolled over onto the shoulder.
The Arizona Department of Public Safety said one person was ejected from a truck. Two people, including the person who was ejected were transported to an area hospital. Their conditions are currently unknown.