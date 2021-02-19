Loop 101 at McDowell Road deadly crash involving motorcyclist
SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Loop 101 Pima Freeway is back open after a deadly crash involving a motorcyclist early Friday morning.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety says it happened around 4:30 a.m. at McDowell Road and it involved an unknown number of cars. 

DPS first received a call of a body in the area and when they arrived, they found a dead woman. She was apparently riding on a motorcycle when a car rear-ended her, causing her to fall. After that crash, a second vehicle ran her over. 

The freeway was closed in the area for more than three hours. It reopened just after 8 a.m. 

The investigation is ongoing.

