SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Loop 101 Pima Freeway is back open after a deadly crash involving a motorcyclist early Friday morning.
The Arizona Department of Public Safety says it happened around 4:30 a.m. at McDowell Road and it involved an unknown number of cars.
DPS first received a call of a body in the area and when they arrived, they found a dead woman. She was apparently riding on a motorcycle when a car rear-ended her, causing her to fall. After that crash, a second vehicle ran her over.
CLOSED: L-101 NB at McDowell is closed due to a crash. There is no estimated reopening time. #phxtraffic #aztraffic— Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) February 19, 2021
The freeway was closed in the area for more than three hours. It reopened just after 8 a.m.
The investigation is ongoing.
