PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Loop 101 eastbound at 7th Avenue has reopened Saturday after a deadly crash that occurred around 4:20 a.m.
According to Department of Public Safety, the crash happened between a commercial vehicle and a car. DPS has confirmed that this is a deadly crash and all traffic has been directed off the freeway.
The crash closed down the freeway and created backups to the I-10.
No additional information has been released including how many vehicles involved and the cause of the crash. This is still an ongoing investigation.
