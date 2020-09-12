Loop 101 and 7th Avenue crash
Courtesy: ADOT

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Loop 101 eastbound at 7th Avenue has reopened Saturday after a deadly crash that occurred around 4:20 a.m.

According to Department of Public Safety, the crash happened between a commercial vehicle and a car. DPS has confirmed that this is a deadly crash and all traffic has been directed off the freeway. 

The crash closed down the freeway and created backups to the I-10.

No additional information has been released including how many vehicles involved and the cause of the crash. This is still an ongoing investigation. 

Stay with Arizona's Family as we learn more. 

 

