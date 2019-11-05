PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) – Some streets in downtown Phoenix will be closed Wednesday and Thursday as law enforcement agencies take part in a training exercise. While the FBI did not release specifics, it does want drivers to be aware of what’s happening.
“The scenario is not real; however, the response will be as realistic as possible,” explains a news release. “Area law enforcement, fire and emergency teams, government officials, other government agencies and private-sector partners will participate.”
The FBI says the exercise sites will be clearly marked and advised that street closures would be similar to what is in place during games at Chase Field.
Jackson Street from Third Street to Fourth Street will be closed to vehicles but not pedestrians. Fourth Street from just north of the railroad tracks to Jefferson Street will be closed to vehicles; pedestrians will have restricted access.
According to the FBI news alert, the planned exercise is meant to "validate and improve the federal government response to a crisis situation."