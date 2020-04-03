PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) – A landscaping truck crashed into a dentist's office on the corner of 12th Street and Glendale Avenue in Phoenix Friday morning.
According to the Phoenix Police Department, this was a four-vehicle accident caused by a red-light runner. The driver of the landscape truck tried to avoid a collision with the vehicle that ran the red light, but veered off the road and into Heritage Dentistry PC.
Police say nobody was inside the building.
Two more cars crashed as a results of the first wreck.
Police said one person who suffered minor injuries was taken to the hospital. Everyone else involved was evaluated by paramedics on the scene.
Glendale Avenue is restricted and 12th Street is closed. Check traffic conditions here.