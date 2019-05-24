Deadly crash generic
KINGMAN, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Four people are dead after a wrong-way crash on westbound I-40 about 14 miles west of Kingman. 

According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, the crash happened at about 9 a.m. Friday morning near milepost 36 when a vehicle was driving eastbound in the westbound lanes. 

The vehicle crashed head-on into another car, resulting in four deaths, DPS said.

There is no estimated time for the road to re-open.

No other details were immediately available.

(3) comments

theazdude
theazdude

People have lost their driving minds! This used to hardly happen...now you hear about wrong way drivers weekly!

Di
Di

People need to learn how to drive or stay off the road, kill one of my family , i will kill you!

nutsplash
nutsplash

Build the WALL - Crash into that.

