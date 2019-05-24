KINGMAN, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Four people are dead after a wrong-way crash on westbound I-40 about 14 miles west of Kingman.
According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, the crash happened at about 9 a.m. Friday morning near milepost 36 when a vehicle was driving eastbound in the westbound lanes.
[MAP: 2019 Wrong-way incidents in Arizona]
The vehicle crashed head-on into another car, resulting in four deaths, DPS said.
There is no estimated time for the road to re-open.
No other details were immediately available.
Stay with azfamily.com for updates on this developing story.
We are investigating a wrong-way crash with multiple fatalities on westbound I-40 at MP 36, 14 miles west of Kingman. @ArizonaDOT has provided alternate route information. No ETA to re-open. https://t.co/k33GsO5X2f— Dept. Public Safety (@Arizona_DPS) May 24, 2019
I-40 westbound remains closed 14 miles west of #Kingman. Alternate routes to the California state line include taking US 93 in Kingman, followed by state routes 68 and 95. An extended closure is likely. #aztraffic https://t.co/UYAq6INaE3— Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) May 24, 2019
(3) comments
People have lost their driving minds! This used to hardly happen...now you hear about wrong way drivers weekly!
People need to learn how to drive or stay off the road, kill one of my family , i will kill you!
Build the WALL - Crash into that.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.