NEAR PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) – The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office says one of its deputies was injured in a crash Monday afternoon.
While MCSO said the deputy would be OK, aerial video from the Arizona’s Family News Chopper showed that somebody in the other car died on the scene.
It’s not clear what led up to the head-on crash near 75th Avenue and Baseline Road, which is right on the border between Phoenix and the Gila River Indian Community.
The Gila River Police Department is handling the investigation.
