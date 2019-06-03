TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) – Two kids on skateboarders were hit by a car in Tempe Monday evening.
It happened shortly before 6 p.m. at the intersection of Southern and College avenues.
According to Tempe police, one of the kids was on a traditional skateboard while the other was on an electric skateboard.
Aerial video from the scene showed the two skateboards on the sidewalk on the corner.
While it is very early in the investigation, Detective Natalie Barela said it looks like one of the kids suffered serious injuries.
No information about either victim was immediately available.
Barela said the driver who hit them stayed at the scene, as required by law.
“[P]reliminary information indicates impairment does not appear to be a factor,” she said in response to Arizona’s Family.
Southern Avenue is closed both eastbound and westbound from Rural Road to College Avenue, and Tempe PD’s Vehicular Crimes Unit is on its way.
Detectives will piece together the moments leading up to the crash.
It's not clear how long that closure will be in place, but drivers should avoid the area.
Arizona’s Family will update this story as information comes into the newsroom.
