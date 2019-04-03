MARICOPA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A fiery wrong-way crash shut down State Route 347 south of Maricopa Wednesday night.
The Arizona Department of Public Safety said a pickup truck was traveling northbound in the southbound lanes of SR-347 around 8 p.m.
The pickup truck then collided head-on with an SUV near Miller Road.
[VIDEO: Wrong-way driver causes fiery crash near Maricopa]
DPS said everyone was able to get out before both vehicle engulfed in flames.
The driver of the SUV, a 32-year-old woman, and three children, ages 15, 12 and 9, were taken to a local hospital with injuries. At least one of the victims was airlifted from the scene.
The woman has since been released from the hospital.
[MAP: Arizona wrong-way incidents in 2019]
DPS said the wrong-way driver of the pickup truck, a 26-year-old man, is being investigated for impairment.
SR-347 was shut down in both directions in the Maricopa area. DPS said the roadway was reopened around 11 p.m.
[MAP: SR 347 and Miller Road]
The scene is about 50 minutes south of Phoenix.
(1) comment
Bring back photo enforcement.
