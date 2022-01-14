PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) – A 2-mile stretch of Interstate 17 in Phoenix will be closed all weekend because work crews will be putting up girders for the light rail bridge over the freeway.

Both directions of I-17 between Northern and Peoria avenues will shut down at 9 p.m. They are scheduled to reopen at 5 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 17.

The northbound on-ramps at Bethany Home Road and Glendale Avenue and the southbound on-ramps and Thunderbird Road and Cactus Road will be closed, as well.

The Arizona Department of Transportation suggests State Route 51 and Loop 101 as alternates. “Due to frontage road closures in the area, I-17 traffic will detour to 19th or 35th avenues to travel beyond the closure, but drivers should anticipate delays and allow extra travel time,” ADOT said.

This weekend's work is part of the northwest extension of the Valley Metro light rail. The project will take the light rail west on Dunlap Avenue from 19th Avenue, and then north on 25th Avenue and across I-17 at Mountain View Road. The endpoint is near what used to be Metrocenter Mall.

This section of the light rail have one park-and-ride transit center and three stations, including the route's first elevated station.

The new 1.6-mile part of the light rail is expected to to open in 2024.