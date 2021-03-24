PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix police say a driver who may have been impaired crashed into an armored car Wednesday morning, leaving himself and the two children in his car in critical condition.
The crash happened just before 8 a.m. near 87th Avenue and Thomas Road. Video from the Arizona's Family news chopper showed an armed Garda vehicle with front-end damage and a smashed sedan. Sgt. Maggie Cox with Phoenix police said the sedan, driven by a 29-year-old man, was going westbound on Thomas Road at a high rate of speed when he lost control and crossed into eastbound traffic, colliding into the armored car.
The Phoenix Fire Department said when crews arrived on the scene, the 29-year-old man and his two passengers, an 11-year-old girl and a 5-year-old girl, were all trapped inside the sedan. Crews were able to get them out safely and they were all taken to the hospital in critical condition. Cox said the driver of the sedan showed signs of impairment.
Cox said the driver and passenger of the armored vehicle stayed on scene. They were both evaluated by paramedics and neither one wanted to be taken to the hospital. Cox said the driver of the armored vehicle was not impaired.
The driver who may have been impaired may face charges, pending further investigation, Cox said. No names have been released.