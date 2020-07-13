PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) – A crash forced the closure of westbound Interstate 10 approaching the Loop 202 South Mountain Freeway for hours early Monday morning. The Arizona Department of Transportation first tweeted about the wrecks shortly after 1 a.m.
The agency then tweeted that I-10 westbound was closed at 51st Avenue because of the crashes. By 4 a.m., ADOT said traffic was starting to back up and reminded drivers to expect delays and take alternate routes if possible. At its worst the backup stretched to about 27th Avenue.
The Arizona Department of Public Safety said a driver was taken into custody on suspicion of driving while impaired. One person suffered what DPS described as life-threatening injuries.
While the freeway opened shortly after 7 a.m. -- some six hours after the wrecks -- the westbound HOV lane and flyover from I-10 to Loop 202 remained closed so crews could repair a crash cushion.
UPDATE: HOV and FLYOVER to L-202 remain closed. #Phxtraffic https://t.co/ZmyA8cBbbD— Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) July 13, 2020
**REOPENING UPDATE** I-10 WB has reopened at 51st Avenue after a crash. #Phxtraffic https://t.co/XmH2XrTNMp— Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) July 13, 2020
*REMINDER*I-10 westbound remains CLOSED at 51st Ave due to a crash.Traffic is starting to backup in the area.Expect delays and seek an alternate route.#phxtraffic #I10 pic.twitter.com/ddrOxEalmQ— Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) July 13, 2020