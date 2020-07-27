PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) – The Arizona Department of Public Safety says impairment was a factor in a wrong-way crash on Interstate 10 in Phoenix early Monday morning. It happened shortly before 4:30 a .m. in the area of 32nd Street in Phoenix.
Video from the Arizona Department of Transportation's freeway cameras showed DPS vehicles speeding along I-10 to catch up with the driver. Troopers then performed a traffic break.
According to DPS, the allegedly impaired driver hit the wall in the center median. That person was taken into custody.
The wrong-way driver was first reported about 10 miles away near Loop 202 in the Chandler area.
There was some slowing on I-10 in the area of 24th and 32nd streets, but that has since cleared.
No other information was immediately available.