BUMBLE BEE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Interstate 17 has reopened after a brush fire shut down the road in both directions north of Phoenix Monday afternoon.
According to the Arizona Department of Transportation, the brush fire sparked around 3 p.m., causing the northbound lanes of I-17 to close near Sunset Point. Shortly after, at about 3:20 p.m. ADOT closed the southbound lanes. The highway was reopened just before 5 p.m.
CHECK LATEST TRAFFIC CONDITIONS HERE
Crews with the Daisy Mountain Fire Department are battling the flames and say this is a first alarm brush fire. The Bureau of Land Management says they have named the fire the Point Fire and that is currently 80 acres in size.
It is not clear what started the fire. ADOT tweeted alternate routes for those attempting to travel in the area, but the road has since reopened.
It seems Brush Fire Season 2020 is sinking it’s heals in and not giving up. Our crews are working this 1st Alarm Brush Fire in the median of I-17 near Sunset Point please watch out for crews working. pic.twitter.com/i9BKN75KLB— Daisy Mtn Fire & Medical (@DaisyMtnFire) November 2, 2020