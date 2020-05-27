PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Interstate 17 was partially shut down after a wrong-way crash in Phoenix on Wednesday night, but reopened early Thursday morning.
According to the Department of Public Safety, a man in a Suzuki hatchback was going north in the southbound lanes of the freeway. Around 7:40 p.m., troopers said he crashed into a Ford pickup truck with two people inside just before McDowell Road. The wrong-way driver was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. The two people in the truck were also driven to the hospital but their injuries aren't considered life-threatening. Impairment is being investigated.
All drivers were forced to exit at Thomas Road. The northbound side was not impacted. The on-ramp at Indian School Road was also closed. All the closures have since lifted.
According to Arizona's Family's records, this is the eighth major wrong-way incident in the state in 2020.
