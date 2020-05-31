Sunset Fire

BLACK CANYON CITY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Both directions of the I-17 near Bumble Bee and Sunset Point were closed due to brush fire that started late Sunday morning. Fire officials confirm that it is at about 4,000 acres.

Officials with the Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) say the Sunset Fire was started by a vehicle fire on I-17. Sunset Point is also being evacuated as a precaution according to ADOT. 

The Sunset Fire started Sunday morning near I-17 and Sunset Point.

The fire is still on the east side of I-17. Fire crews are doing a burn-out on I-17 north, near Badger Springs. ADOT is encouraging drivers to postpone travel or take alternate routes to the Phoenix area. At this time, the southbound of I-17 has partially reopened. The northbound lanes remain closed at milepost 248, near Bumble Bee. 

