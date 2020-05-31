BLACK CANYON CITY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Both directions of the I-17 near Bumble Bee and Sunset Point were closed due to brush fire that started late Sunday morning. Fire officials confirm that it is at about 4,000 acres.
#SunsetFire approx 4,000 acres #AZFire https://t.co/NbQTu8y09f— BLM Arizona Fire (@BLMAZFire) May 31, 2020
Officials with the Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) say the Sunset Fire was started by a vehicle fire on I-17. Sunset Point is also being evacuated as a precaution according to ADOT.
The fire is still on the east side of I-17. Fire crews are doing a burn-out on I-17 north, near Badger Springs. ADOT is encouraging drivers to postpone travel or take alternate routes to the Phoenix area. At this time, the southbound of I-17 has partially reopened. The northbound lanes remain closed at milepost 248, near Bumble Bee.
Here is some video from the scene on I-17 and Sunset Point. The fire is fast moving to the north and east. There are no structures threatened at this time. I-17 is closed in both directions. pic.twitter.com/hotKln6trX— Daisy Mtn Fire & Medical (@DaisyMtnFire) May 31, 2020
**UPDATE Both directions of I-17 are closed due to a brushfire near MP 252. #aztraffic #I17 https://t.co/CmdnRnuDTh— Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) May 31, 2020