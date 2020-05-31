Sunset Fire

BLACK CANYON CITY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Both directions of the I-17 near Bumble Bee and Sunset Point are closed due to brush fire that started late Sunday morning.

Officials with the Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) say the Sunset Fire was started by a vehicle fire on I-17. 

Sunset Point is also being evacuated as a precaution according to ADOT. 

The Sunset Fire started Sunday morning near I-17 and Sunset Point.

ADOT is encouraging drivers to postpone travel or take alternate routes to the Phoenix area. 

No details yet when officials to reopen the I-17.

