BLACK CANYON CITY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Both directions of the I-17 near Bumble Bee and Sunset Point are closed due to brush fire that started late Sunday morning.
Officials with the Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) say the Sunset Fire was started by a vehicle fire on I-17.
Sunset Point is also being evacuated as a precaution according to ADOT.
ADOT is encouraging drivers to postpone travel or take alternate routes to the Phoenix area.
No details yet when officials to reopen the I-17.
Here is some video from the scene on I-17 and Sunset Point. The fire is fast moving to the north and east. There are no structures threatened at this time. I-17 is closed in both directions. pic.twitter.com/hotKln6trX— Daisy Mtn Fire & Medical (@DaisyMtnFire) May 31, 2020
**UPDATE Both directions of I-17 are closed due to a brushfire near MP 252. #aztraffic #I17 https://t.co/CmdnRnuDTh— Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) May 31, 2020