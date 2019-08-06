PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) -- A closure of eastbound Interstate 10 between U.S. 60 and the Loop 202 San Tan Freeway this weekend could lead to heavy delays on east Valley freeways.
The closure comes as crews continue to prepare for the Loop 202 South Mountain Freeway.
During the closure, scheduled between 5 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 10, and 5 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 12, drivers using eastbound I-10 will be directed to eastbound U.S. 60 and then can take the Loop 101 Price south and the Loop 202 San Tan Freeway west to re-enter I-10.
Although surface streets in the area are expected to remain open, drivers should budget extra travel time and expect long delays.
Construction crews will be removing overhead signs and replacing them with signs including the South Mountain Freeway.
Westbound I-10 traffic will not be affected by the restrictions.
Eastbound on-ramps at Baseline, Guadalupe, Elliot, Warner and Ray roads and Chandler Boulevard will be closed, as will the ramp from westbound U.S. 60 to eastbound I-10.
Closures of the eastbound on-ramp at Ray Road and ramps from eastbound I-10 to Loop 202 are scheduled to begin about 10 p.m. Friday, Aug. 9, and continue until 5 a.m. Monday, Aug. 12.
Drivers coming from western Arizona or California and traveling east of Phoenix may want to consider bypassing the Phoenix area by taking State Route 85 (exit 112) south to Interstate 8 and then driving east to re-enter I-10 south of Casa Grande.
Also this weekend, eastbound I-10 will be closed from the I-17 "Stack" interchange to State Route 51 from 9 p.m. Friday, Aug. 9, to 9 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 10, for tunnel maintenance. Westbound I-10 will then be closed from the I-17 "Split" interchange near 24th Street to Seventh Avenue from 9 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 10, to 9 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 11. I-17 will serve as a primary detour route during these closures.
The 22-mile South Mountain Freeway is scheduled for full completion in 2020, although traffic is expected to begin using the freeway earlier.
It will provide a long-planned direct link between the east Valley and west Valley and a much-needed alternative to I-10 through downtown Phoenix.
Approved by Maricopa County voters in 1985 and again in 2004 as part of a comprehensive regional transportation plan, the South Mountain Freeway will complete the Loop 202 and Loop 101 Freeway system in the Valley.
For information on the project, visit SouthMountainFreeway.com.
