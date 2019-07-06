TONOPAH, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A semi truck caught fire on Interstate 10 Saturday caused a closure of the eastbound lanes of the freeway near Tonopah, at mile post 92. The freeway has since re-opened.
Delays on the I-10 grew quickly as traffic was re-routed off eastbound I-10 at milepost 80, Salome Highway.
Arizona Department of Transportation officials say the westbound lanes were unaffected.
Officials with the Arizona Department of Public Safety said they do not know if any injuries were a result of the incident.
The freeway was closed for over two hours.
Heavy delays were seen from drivers on the westbound side of the Interstate.
