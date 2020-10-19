MARICOPA, AZ (3TV/CBS5) - A FedEx truck caught on fire early Monday morning, causing Interstate 8 to close in both directions just east of State Route 84 near Stanfield Road, according to Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT).
According to the Department of Public Safety, the brakes on the truck caught on fire and then hit a coyote. The fire then spread to nearby bushes on the right side of the shoulder of the highway. While the flames are out, the truck is still smoldering.
As of 6:30 a.m., ADOT tweeted that westbound lanes have reopened.
UPDATE: Westbound lanes have reopened. #aztraffic #i8 https://t.co/SGo4S5QjhD— Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) October 19, 2020
There is no estimated time of reopening the rest of the highway per ADOT but drivers heading in the area should expect heavy delays.
ADOT recommends drivers to exit at SR-87 northbound, Interstate 10 or SR-387 northbound and to a loop to SR 347 southbound and then head on Interstate 8 westbound.
No information on what caused the fire or if there are any injuries have been made available.
DETOUR suggestions for I-8 WB due to closure at MP 158: WB detour suggestion: Exit at SR 87 NB, I-10 WB or SR 387 NB to do a loop back to SR 347 SB and then I-8 WB.#aztraffic #i8 pic.twitter.com/CoLXox1afD— Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) October 19, 2020