CORDES LAKES, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- There is a huge backup on the southbound of I-17 at milepost 262 due to a collision that happened earlier on Sunday involving a motorcycle, Department of Public Safety reported.
Before troopers arrived, DPS said the motorcyclist was lying in the road while traffic passed by in the next lane.
The injured motorcyclist was taken to the hospital. The extent of the rider's injuries are not known, said DPS officials.
The crash caused the freeway near milepost 262 to close, ADOT reported. The freeway has since reopened.
Crews are still clearing the backup from an earlier crash on I-17 SB. #aztraffic pic.twitter.com/7dGcCp266b— Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) October 13, 2019
However, there is still heavy traffic and delays all the way back to State Route 69, ADOT said. They advise drivers to use alternative routes.
There's still very heavy backup on I-17 SB near milepost 262 (from an earlier accident). The road is open; drivers are encouraged to either avoid the area or take alternate routes. #aztraffic pic.twitter.com/YclzohsXCN— Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) October 13, 2019