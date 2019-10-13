I-17 Cordes Lakes Crash

The crash caused the freeway near milepost 262 to close, ADOT reported. The freeway has since reopened.

 AZ 511

CORDES LAKES, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- There is a huge backup on the southbound of I-17 at milepost 262 due to a collision that happened earlier on Sunday involving a motorcycle, Department of Public Safety reported.

Before troopers arrived, DPS said the motorcyclist was lying in the road while traffic passed by in the next lane. 

The injured motorcyclist was taken to the hospital. The extent of the rider's injuries are not known, said DPS officials. 

The crash caused the freeway near milepost 262 to close, ADOT reported. The freeway has since reopened.

However, there is still heavy traffic and delays all the way back to State Route 69, ADOT said. They advise drivers to use alternative routes. 

Refresh this page for the latest on this crash and traffic delay. 

 

Copyright 2019 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

 

Recommended for you