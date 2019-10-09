PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) -- Do you feel safe on the streets while driving, walking, and biking? Last year, there were more than 280 deadly bike and pedestrian crashes in Maricopa County and hundreds of more wrecks.
The Maricopa Association of Governments (MAG) wants to make things safer, and it needs your help to do it.
That's why MAG wants you to fill out their survey on transportation safety.
"This survey will determine how the public feels about their personal safety as it relates to walking, biking and driving in our region—or what we call the 'culture of safety' in the MAG region," says MAG Chair Mark Mitchell, mayor of Tempe. "This crucial information can be used to develop a safety plan that reduces deaths and injuries on our roadways for all users."
The online survey allows participants to place markers on a map of areas where they experienced safety issues when driving, walking, or riding a bike.
"Once we identify risk factors related to their experiences, we can work on finding ways to promote safe behaviors. This may be through education, enforcement, or adapting infrastructure," says chair of the MAG Transportation Safety Committee, Carl Langford.
MAG, along with other state and regional partners, created an education and enforcement program to address bicycle and pedestrian safety.
[APP USERS: Pedestrian and bike crashes in Maricopa County in 2018]
The safety team will compare these findings to other regions and states to see how they addressed similar safety concerns. Then the best practices will be incorporated into the Strategic Transportation Safety Plan.
Safety for all modes of transportation will be the focus in the next Regional Transportation Plan, Imagine, which is currently under development by the MAG Transportation Policy Committee.