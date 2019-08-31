Holiday weekend traffic causing delays on NB I-17, north of Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) --Heading north this holiday weekend? You may want to pack some patience as ADOT is reporting heavy holiday traffic on Northbound I-17 north of Phoenix.
According to ADOT, they are reporting slow speeds in areas roughly between State Route 74 in north Phoenix and the Sunset Point Rest Area.
ADOT is recommending travelers to allow for extra travel time, delay travel or consider alternate routes to northern Arizona including through Payson on state routes 87 and 260.
I-17 northbound delays begin near State Route 74 and extend to about Sunset Point. There are no reported crashes or other problems as of now, as this is only from heavy holiday weekend traffic. #aztraffic #PhxTraffic pic.twitter.com/5my7tsr88T— Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) August 31, 2019