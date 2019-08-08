PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police are looking for a hit-and-run driver who allegedly drove onto a sidewalk, striking three people early Thursday morning.
The crash happened near 27th Avenue and Indian School Road around 1:30 a.m.
According to fire officials, a vehicle drove up onto a sidewalk and struck three people.
They said two of the people had minor injuries, with one requiring transport to the hospital. A third person suffered more serious injuries but was stable when taken to the hospital.
Police said the driver fled the scene of the crash in the vehicle. They did not provide a vehicle description or direction of travel at this time.
No other details were released.
(1) comment
This farmers wife prayed to the Lord and asked him, “How old will I be when I die?”
His reply was 96 years old.
She said, “Hot diggity dog, I will have myself fixed up.”
She had everything lifted and tucked and was in the doctor’s office, making the last payment on her reconstruction. She walked out of the doctor’s office, started across the street, and was hit and killed.
She gets to heaven and asks the Lord, “What happened? You told me that I would live to be 96.”
His reply: “We’ll I just didn’t recognize you!”
[censored]
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.