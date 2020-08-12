BUCKEYE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A head-on crash between two cars near Beloat Road and Jackrabbit Trail in Buckeye left one driver dead just after 4 a.m. Wednesday morning.
One woman was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and one man died on the scene.
Maricopa County Sheriff's Office recommends that you avoid Jackrabbit Trail as the area is closed from Beloat road to MC85.
MCSO says its unknown if speed and or impairment are factors in the crash and has not released the name of the driver who died.
Traffic detectives from MCSO are on their way to the crash site. The investigation is still ongoing.