PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Two children and a woman were hospitalized after a head-on crash in west Phoenix Wednesday afternoon.
According to the Phoenix Fire Department, crews were dispatched to the two-vehicle crash near 75th Avenue and Buckeye Road at about just after 12:30 p.m. Capt. Todd Keller said a truck had crashed head-on into a small vehicle.
Keller said there were a total of three patients taken to the hospital, a 3-year-old boy, a 7-year-old boy and a 32-year-old woman. The two boys were described as "immediate" patients and the woman was in stable condition.
The intersection is blocked while police work to clear up the crash.
No other details have been released.