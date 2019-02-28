PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix police have closed Southern Avenue from 27th to 23rd avenues for a serious head-on collision.
The crash happened Thursday morning just after 7 a.m. at 23rd and Southern avenues.
According to Capt. Kenny Overton with the Phoenix Fire Department, at least two people were seriously injured in the crash.
Overton said a man in his mid 20s was taken to a hospital in extremely critical condition. A woman in her 60s was also taken to the hospital, it is not clear what her condition is.
No other details were immediately available.
Stay with azfamily.com for updates on this developing story.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.