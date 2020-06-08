Crash near 43rd Place and Broadway
(Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A serious head-on crash closed Broadway Road in both directions near 40th Street in Phoenix early Monday morning. 

The crash happened just before 8 a.m. near 43rd Place and Broadway Road. 

Phoenix police are on scene and Broadway Road is closed in both directions between 40th Street and 48th Street while they investigate the crash.

No details on injuries or the cause of the crash have been released. 

