TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Two girls were taken to the hospital after a car that was rear-ended hit them in a Tempe crosswalk Thursday evening.
It happened at 48th Street and Southern Avenue around 6:30 p.m.
According to police, a driver was stopped at the light when another driver slammed into them.
The force of that crash caused the first car to go into the crosswalk, hitting the 11-year-old and the 3-year-old girls crossing the street with their mother, police said.
The kids were taken to the hospital with serious injuries but should survive, police said.
Investigators said impairment doesn't appear to be a factor and everyone is cooperating with the investigation.