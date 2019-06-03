TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) – Two kids on skateboarders were hit by a car in Tempe Monday evening.
It happened shortly before 6 p.m. at the intersection of Southern and College avenues.
According to Tempe police, one of the kids was on a traditional skateboard while the other was on an electric skateboard.
Aerial video from the scene showed the two skateboards on the sidewalk on the corner.
A 12-year-old girl was taken to a hospital with serious injuries, and was later listed in stable condition, according to Tempe police Det. Natalie Barela.
The other skateboarder, a 13-year-old boy, was treated for minor injuries to his leg.
Barela said the driver who hit them stayed at the scene, as required by law.
“[P]reliminary information indicates impairment does not appear to be a factor,” she said in response to Arizona’s Family.
Southern Avenue was closed both eastbound and westbound between Rural Road to College Avenue for about three hours while detectives with Tempe's Vehicular Crimes Unit conducted the on-scene portion of their investigation. Police reopened the roadway at about 9 p.m.
