PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A garbage truck fire briefly closed westbound Interstate 10 for the early Wednesday morning commuters in Phoenix.
The fire broke out just before 4:30 a.m. near I-10 past 32nd Street.
[VIDEO: Garbage truck fire on I-10 in Phoenix]
Video from the Arizona Department of Transportation showed the garbage truck fully engulfed in flames and the blaze was quickly spreading to nearby lanes.
The Arizona Department of Public Safety quickly stopped all incoming westbound traffic and traffic was being diverted onto northbound State Route 143. The westbound ramp from SR-143 to westbound I-10 was also closed.
They partially reopened the freeway around 5 a.m. The eastbound lanes were unaffected.
ADOT warned commuters of heavy backup expected for the cleanup of the garbage truck fire.
DPS said no injuries were reported.
I-10 westbound past 32nd St: Now HOV and the left lane are open to get traffic around the garbage truck fire. Expect long westbound delays this morning. #PhxTraffic pic.twitter.com/i5SXC0EfEh— Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) June 12, 2019
I-10 westbound past 32nd St: Westboind lanes are closed because of this garbage truck fire #phxTraffic pic.twitter.com/Dw1PNAkNK1— Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) June 12, 2019
Stay tuned to Arizona's Family for the latest traffic updates.
(1) comment
[scared]
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.