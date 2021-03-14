Stranded motorists on I-40 west of Flagstaff

Drivers had to spend the night on Interstate 40 west of Flagstaff after a winter storm rolled into the area. 

WILLIAMS, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Drivers were stranded on Interstate 40 west of Flagstaff overnight after winter weather caused the closure of the highway.

According to the Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT), westbound Interstate 40 was shut down near Williams around 9:30 p.m. on Saturday. That is when the Arizona Department of Public Safety (DPS) said there were five collisions on Interstate 40 and ice on the roadway was a problem.

Travelers in the area took to Twitter to voice their concern after some of them spent the night on the freeway. One user tweeted at 6 a.m. and told ADOT she was on the freeway since 8 p.m. on Saturday.

Several drivers called the Arizona’s Family newsroom overnight to let us know their safety concerns. Precious, a traveler from Texas, said it was pitch black on Interstate 40 and she was running out of gas. A 79-year-old woman called and told our newsroom she was cold, had no food and DPS was driving by her, but not providing any updates or information.

ADOT responded to frustrated travelers throughout the night and promised every available resource was deployed. Arizona's Family reached out to ADOT and DPS for more information on their response to this incident.

Both directions of Interstate 40 reopened in the area on Sunday morning. Check latest traffic conditions here. 

 

