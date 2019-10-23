AVONDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- One person is dead and another is in the hospital after they were involved in a crash while securing tow straps in Avondale early Wednesday morning.
According to the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office, four vehicles were involved in a crash on MC-85 between Dysart and El Mirage roads around 12:39 a.m.
MCSO said two people were underneath a vehicle securing tow straps when another vehicle rear-ended one of the vehicles, injuring them both.
They were transported to a hospital where one of them died. The other person has life-threatening injuries.
MCSO said the other people involved in the crash sustained only minor injuries.
Authorities are still investigating the crash.
MC-85 is closed between Dysart and El Mirage roads for the investigation.