AHWATUKEE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) – The 32nd Street interchange at Loop 202 in Ahwatukee is now officially open. Arizona Department of Transportation work crews removed that roe closed signs at 6 a.m. Friday, allowing traffic to flow on and off the ramps. The interchange is designed to give people better access to neighborhoods and nearby schools, including Desert Vista High School.
It wasn’t just the interchange that opened today.
There is also a new 6-mile non-motorized path stretching from 40th Street to 17th Avenue that is now open for runners, bikers, and walkers. ADOT provided drone video of the path. Click here for a map of it.
The path is a big deal to residents in the area and recreational enthusiasts. South Mountain Loop 202 aligns with the old Pecos Road, which was popular for cyclists. Speeding traffic made for dangerous and deadly conditions.
ADOT spokesman Tom Herrmann said the new shared-use path is safer because a fence separates it from freeway traffic. You can get to the path from the interchanges at 40th, 32nd and 24th streets, as well as the ones at Desert Hills Parkway and 17th Avenue. ADOT said the City of Phoenix will maintain the shared-use path.
These two additions were supposed to be finished in September but were delayed because of COVID-19. They complete the last two major pieces of the freeway.
Back in February, Arizona's Family reported that and was already in need of repair although it had only been open for two months. Herrmann said Friday that the necessary work was completed over the summer.