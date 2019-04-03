Fiery wrong-way crash shuts down SR-347 in Maricopa area

MARICOPA (3TV/CBS 5)-- A fiery wrong-way crash shut down State Route 347 south of Maricopa Wednesday night.
The Arizona Department of Public Safety said two vehicles went up in flames after they crashed head-on in the southbound lanes near Miller Road shortly after 8 p.m.
[MAP: SR 347 and Miller Road]
DPS said everyone in the vehicles got out. A boy and two other people were airlifted from the crash scene to a nearby hospital.
SR-347 is shut down in both directions in the Maricopa area while DPS investigates the crash.
The scene is about 50 minutes south of Phoenix.
