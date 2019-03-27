CENTENNIAL, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Four people are dead after a wrong-way driver collided head-on with another vehicle early Wednesday morning on Interstate 10 west of Centennial, Arizona, according to the Arizona Department of Public Safety.
DPS says a wrong-way driver was reported eastbound in the westbound lanes of I-10 near milepost 64 just after 1 a.m.
As troopers and La Paz County deputies were responding, the wrong-way vehicle, a Nissan pickup, collided head-on with a 15-passenger Ford van near milepost 68.
Both vehicles caught fire after coming to a rest in the westbound lanes.
DPS says the wrong-way driver and all three occupants in the Ford van were pronounced dead at the scene. There identification is pending.
DPS says no evidence has been found that indicates either vehicle braked prior to the collision.
They say an alcoholic beverage container was located among the debris. It is unclear at this time if impairment or speed were a factor in the crash.
The westbound lanes of I-10 are closed at Salome Highway as the investigation is completed.
No further details were released.
To recap: A serious crash has closed westbound I-10 at milepost 68 (near Centennial). All traffic must leave the freeway at Exit 81 (Salome Highway). FYI: There's already a growing backup in the area. #aztraffic pic.twitter.com/pFYIFxVs26— Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) March 27, 2019
