3 killed in crash at 51st Avenue and Elliot Road

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Three people were killed in a crash in Phoenix early Sunday morning. 

According to Sgt. Mercedes Fortune, officers responded to a single-vehicle crash near 51st Avenue and Elliot Road at about 3 a.m. When they arrived on scene, they found the vehicle on fire in a drainage ditch. 

Officers found three people, two women and a man, inside the car. All three were pronounced dead on scene.

Fortune said evidence at the crash showed that speed was a factor and that the driver likely lost control of the car before crashing into the ditch. 

By Sunday night, a small memorial had begun growing in the area, with flowers, balloons, candles and small crosses placed to mark the site.

The investigation is ongoing. No names have been released.

 

