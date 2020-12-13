PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Three people were killed in a crash in Phoenix early Sunday morning.
According to Sgt. Mercedes Fortune, officers responded to a single-vehicle crash near 51st Avenue and Elliot Road at about 3 a.m. When they arrived on scene, they found the vehicle on fire in a drainage ditch.
Officers found three people, two women and a man, inside the car. All three were pronounced dead on scene. Fortune said evidence at the crash showed that speed was a factor and that the driver likely lost control of the car before crashing into the ditch.
The investigation is ongoing. No names have been released.