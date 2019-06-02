PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A firefighter and a man were hurt after a crash on Interstate 10 in west Phoenix early Sunday morning.
According to fire officials, firefighters were on scene of a car fire on westbound I-10 at 67th Avenue when they were struck from behind by a vehicle going at a high rate of speed.
The Arizona Department of Public Safety said the crash involved 5 vehicles including the fire truck and a DPS vehicle.
The 23-year-old man behind the wheel suffered serious injuries and was taken to a local hospital.
Fire officials said one Phoenix firefighter suffered minor injuries and was also taken to a local hospital for precautionary reasons.
The cause of the collision is under investigation by DPS.
All lanes of westbound I-10 at 67th Avenue have reopened since the crash.
No further details were released.
UPDATE: All lanes are now open. #PhxTraffic https://t.co/tqodrB3z6U— Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) June 2, 2019
UPDATE: Secondary crash has closed both right lanes. Please be prepared to slow down or stop. https://t.co/tqodrB3z6U— Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) June 2, 2019
I-10 WB at 67th Avenue, vehicle fire blocking right lane. (Fire's been extinguished; first responders haven't left the area.) #aztraffic #PHXtraffic pic.twitter.com/3frlkUiC2q— Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) June 2, 2019
