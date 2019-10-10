PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Three people were struck by a car early Thursday morning in Phoenix, leaving two of them with serious injuries, according to fire officials.
Three people were struck by a car near 19th Avenue and Grand Canal around 2:30 a.m., fire officials said.
Two of the adults were treated and taken to a hospital in serious condition. The other person was evaluated and refused to be taken to a hospital, fire officials said.
It's unclear at this time if the driver was impaired at the time of the collision.
Police had southbound 19th Avenue closed in the area while they investigated the scene.
The Phoenix Police Department is investigating the cause of the collision.
No other details were released.