Fire officials say 5 people were injured.

PHOENIX, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Numerous people were injured after a serious multi-car crash Monday night in east Phoenix.

Emergency crews from Phoenix, Tempe and Scottsdale responded to the crash at the intersection of McDowell Road and 52nd Street around 8:30 p.m.

[VIDEO: Chain-reaction crash closes busy Phoenix intersection]

Phoenix Fire Department officials say they were told a motorcycle rider was struck by a vehicle, and then a second collision immediately followed where a person was ejected from a car, and then a third crash occurred involving at least one pedestrian.

[PHOTOS: Phoenix crash shuts down 52nd Street and McDowell Road intersection]

Two people were taken to hospital in extremely critical condition, two others are in stable condition and a fifth patient has minor injuries.

PHOTOS: Phoenix crash shuts down 52nd Street and McDowell Road intersection

A serious multi-car crash shut down the intersection of 52nd Street and McDowell Road in east Phoenix Monday night.

Officials say five people were hurt in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.

Click here for the latest developments in the story.

1 of 16

The Lyons Roofing News Chopper flew over the busy scene and found emergency crews working on multiple patients throughout the intersection which had been closed in all four directions.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

 

Copyright 2019 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

 

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(2) comments

MyOwnMind
MyOwnMind

I'm sure the motorcycle is largely at fault. Driving around like an idiot. Hopefully he'll die.

Report Add Reply
robertscomputer
robertscomputer

So someone was in the wrong,suppose was nor hurt and eating dinner at home eight now or will be. Un-fined as well or charged.[ohmy]

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.