PHOENIX, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Two people have died after a serious multi-car crash Monday night in east Phoenix.
Emergency crews from Phoenix, Tempe and Scottsdale responded to the crash at the intersection of
McDowell Road and 52nd Street around 8:30 p.m. [VIDEO: Chain-reaction crash closes busy Phoenix intersection]
Phoenix Fire Department officials say they were told a motorcycle rider was struck by a vehicle, and then a second collision immediately followed where a person was ejected from a car, and then a third crash occurred involving two pedestrians.
[PHOTOS: Phoenix crash shuts down 52nd Street and McDowell Road intersection]
Two people were taken to hospital in extremely critical condition, two others are in stable condition and a fifth patient has minor injuries.
On Tuesday, Phoenix police said that two pedestrians died from their injuries.
They were identified as 46-year-old Deqa Osman and 36-year-old Jane Hurley.
The Lyons Roofing News Chopper flew over the busy scene and found emergency crews working on multiple patients throughout the intersection which had been closed in all four directions.
Police say the driver of one of the vehicles involved remained on scene and showed no signs of impairment.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
(9) comments
Can guarantee you, a car turned left in front of the bike. They will never even be cited. Need to start charging these drivers with vehicular manslaughter! No reason whatsoever not to be able to see or calculate timing before turning properly. These are NOT accidents, pure neglect/distraction!!!
The problem isn't the motorcycle or the cars the problem is the intersection there is a wreck at least once a week and I saw the aftermath of all three wrecks very sad and will be implanted in my mind forever
I'm sure the motorcycle is largely at fault. Driving around like an idiot. Hopefully he'll die.
Wow
Someone should take you on a long motorcycle ride. In traffic. See if your opinion changes.
MyOwnMind, Hope you die quickly and never reproduce! More than likely, you're one of the idiots that turn left or pull out in the path of bikes.
Why do y'all keep feeding him?
MyOwnMind, How's life in your parent's basement going? All out of video games? Your comments, and that is a real stretch, are ignorant, humorless, witless, and just basically boring. We're all embarrassed for you. Should of paid more attention in the 2nd grade, your Senior Year.
So someone was in the wrong,suppose was nor hurt and eating dinner at home eight now or will be. Un-fined as well or charged.[ohmy]
