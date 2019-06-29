AVONDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A brush fire burning near Interstate 10 in Avondale Saturday evening briefly closed the freeway near Dysart Road as flames came close to the roadway.
Fire officials from Avondale say the 5 to 10 acre brush fire was reported around 4 p.m. and is burning between McDowell road and I-10.
The westbound lanes of I-10 were briefly closed on Saturday evening around 5 p.m. as flames crept close to the highway, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation. The closure was brief and the highway was re-opened a few minutes later.
I-10 WB: The highway is CLOSED at Avondale due to a fire near the freeway. #phxtraffic pic.twitter.com/jVgGIbnGiS— Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) June 30, 2019
This is a 1st alarm fire with six brush fire trucks on the scene, said fire officials.
The wind and dry conditions are making it hard to battle the fire, according to Deputy Chief Ben Avitia of Avondale Fire.
UPDATE: All lanes now open on I-10 WB at Avondale. https://t.co/7NiDa0Hfya— Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) June 30, 2019
(1) comment
With all the smoke, may be a little tricky aiming and shooting on the west side this weekend, may have to just stab the victims.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.