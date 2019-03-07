PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A north Phoenix motorcycle crash hospitalized a 10-year-old child Thursday night.
The crash happened near the intersection of 19th Avenue and Bell Road.
Capt. Kenny Overton with the Phoenix Fire Department said a 10-year-old child was on the back of a motorcycle when the crash occurred with a car.
The child was taken to a hospital with a leg injury. Police said the injury is non-life-threatening.
The motorcycle rider suffered minor injuries and was not transported.
Police said both the rider and child were wearing helmets.
It is unclear if impairment was a factor in the collision.
The crash remains under further investigation.
No further details were released.
(1) comment
The one sentence wonder. He must be so proud of the display of stupidity in not being able to write paragraphs.
